This website has been designed to meet the needs of athletes, parents and coaches of youth track clubs in Southern California. It is not a replacement for any current site, just an additional resource for information.







This site is not sponsored or endorsed by or SCA-USATF. This site contains mostly SCA-USATF Youth information, but will also include some meets of other associations, including AAU and Open meets.







As a central resource for up-to-date information on meets and results, this is really your network. Please tell us if there is any information, resource, or service that you would find helpful.



SoCal Youth Track Network Webhost

